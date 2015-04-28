Lawmakers hear testimony on Michigan’s religious freedom bill

Posted 6:32 PM, April 28, 2015, by , Updated at 06:34PM, April 28, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LANSING, Mich. -- State lawmakers heard from both sides of Michigan's religious freedom legislation during a judiciary hearing in Lansing Tuesday.

The controversial Michigan bill is sponsored by state Senator Mike Shirkey.  Opponents of the bill say it would allow for discrimination against gays and lesbians, but supporters say it's about offering legal protection to people who want to deny service in circumstances where it would conflict with their religious beliefs.

There was no vote on the issue Tuesday.   Gov. Rick Snyder has said he will veto the bill if it's not accompanied by a separate piece of legislation that would prohibit discrimination against gays and lesbians.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Mark

    We already have freedom of religion at the federal level, so why would they produce a bill for religious freedom? Redundancy is wasting taxpayers money and opens the door for discrimination.

    Reply