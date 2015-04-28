Lawmakers hear testimony on Michigan’s religious freedom bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- State lawmakers heard from both sides of Michigan's religious freedom legislation during a judiciary hearing in Lansing Tuesday.

The controversial Michigan bill is sponsored by state Senator Mike Shirkey. Opponents of the bill say it would allow for discrimination against gays and lesbians, but supporters say it's about offering legal protection to people who want to deny service in circumstances where it would conflict with their religious beliefs.

There was no vote on the issue Tuesday. Gov. Rick Snyder has said he will veto the bill if it's not accompanied by a separate piece of legislation that would prohibit discrimination against gays and lesbians.