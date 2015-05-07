× Southbound 131 reopens after semi-truck rollover at I-94 ramp

PORTAGE, Mich. — Southbound US-131 is reopen following a semi-truck rollover in Portage Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 2:41 p.m. on the off ramp from westbound I-94 to southbound 131, according to Portage Department of Public Safety. The semi trailer rolled over and completely blocked the southbound lanes.

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said in a release. No other injuries have been reported at this time.