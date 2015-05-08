National Mobility Awareness Month: Michigan leads country in “Local Hero” promotion entries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – With more than 18 million people across North America living with mobility issues, May is national mobility awareness month. The annual “Local Hero” promotion is underway, where wheelchair-accessible vans will be given away to people with the most votes.

At this point, Michigan has the highest number of Local Hero entries across the country, with West Michigan leading the state. Out of a total 650 entries Friday afternoon, Michigan has 73 local heroes entered, 53 of those are people living in West Michigan.

The Local Hero promotion is online at MobilityAwarenessMonth.com. It recognizes people who give back to their community and have mobility issues.

To enter, people enter a brief video or picture and share their story. Every day in May, the public can vote once every day, and if you answer a mobility question when you vote, you can earn two votes.

Judges and rehab specialists will decide on the four winners from the top 10-percent of votes, to give away three custom accessible vans, and one accessible Smart car.

“People are voting, people are aware of the people with disabilities, and that’s our goal,” said Kadi DeHaan, Clock Mobility marketing manager in Grand Rapids.

Winners will know by June 19. It’s not too late to enter, although you want to do it soon to catch up on voting.

Also, if you enter, call Clock Mobility in Grand Rapids to do a needs assessment over the phone, that will earn you another thousand votes: (616) 698-9400.