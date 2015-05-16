Power outages reported in East GR, Traffic lights out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is reporting power outages in the East Hills area of Grand Rapids.

A representative for Consumer Energy tells Fox 17 that about 250 customers are affected by this outage. Several traffic lights on Burton St. SE and nearby streets have been affected and are currently out. The outage reportedly occurred around 12:20 p.m. The company was still working to get a crew over to the area at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

A full map of affected areas is available on the company’s online Outage Map. (Consumers Energy does warn customers that the outage map may be slow to respond to updated conditions over the weekend due to IT issues)

Check back with Fox 17 as updates become available.