Deputies looking for stolen trailer containing lawn care equipment

Posted 6:40 PM, May 27, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

IONIA COUNTY – Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office are working to find an enclosed trailer containing lawn care equipment which was stolen this week.

The trailer is white and silver with a pointed front and flat top, including the words “Stealth Trailers” and “Titan 64 Stealth” on the sides.  There’s also a large dent on the back passenger side.

The trailer has a Michigan plate of D068151.

Inside the trailer were two 2015 Toro Grandstand 60-inch mowers, one 2013 Exmark Vantage 52 inch mower, three Stihl trimmers and three Stihl 600 magnum backpack blowers.

The trailer was taken from the Yeomans Street area in Ionia.

If you’ve seen the trailer since Monday or have information on where it may be, contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

