Judge reinstates child porn charges for West Catholic threat suspect

Posted 3:05 PM, May 29, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge has reinstated child pornography charges against former West Catholic High School student Matthew Herrington, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Herrington, 17, is facing three counts of manufacturing child sexually abusive material in addition to possession of child pornography.   He also faces two counts of making false threats of terrorism against some of his classmates on Instagram.

The threats, posted in February, were photos with messages to other students telling some not to come to school the next day.  Officials claim they discovered images of child pornography on Herrington’s computer while investigating that incident.

The manufacturing child porn charges were delayed during an earlier district court hearing, but reinstated by 17th Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock, according to online court records.

 

 

 

