3 hurt after 6-year-old driver causes crash

Posted 11:04 PM, June 3, 2015, by , Updated at 11:10PM, June 3, 2015
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  On Wednesday, 3 people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a 6-year-old boy behind the wheel of a van.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Baldwin Street at Bass Creek Drive in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said a 6-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a parked van in a driveway, when he shifted into neutral. Police said the boy’s teenage relative  saw the van rolling down the driveway and tried to stop it. The van kept going and struck a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Hudsonville woman. The impact of the crash caused van to hit the teenager. The driver was not hurt, but a 15-year-old passenger in her vehicle was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The 6-year-boy and the teenager were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

