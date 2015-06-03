× 3 hurt after 6-year-old driver causes crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Wednesday, 3 people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a 6-year-old boy behind the wheel of a van.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Baldwin Street at Bass Creek Drive in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said a 6-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a parked van in a driveway, when he shifted into neutral. Police said the boy’s teenage relative saw the van rolling down the driveway and tried to stop it. The van kept going and struck a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Hudsonville woman. The impact of the crash caused van to hit the teenager. The driver was not hurt, but a 15-year-old passenger in her vehicle was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The 6-year-boy and the teenager were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.