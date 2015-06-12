Lt. Governor’s brother facing charges for allegedly dragging woman with vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- John Calley, the brother of Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, is facing three misdemeanor charges after allegedly dragging a woman while she attempted to re-enter a vehicle at an Ionia County gas station.

According to the Ionia County Prosecutor's Office, Calley is charged with failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving and failure to report an accident.

Calley could face a year behind bars for the failure to stop charge and up to 183 days combined for the other two charges. He could also face fines up to $1,600.

The Jan. 28 incident was caught on surveillance video at the Pilot Gas Station, 7205 South State Road in Orange Township. Calley turned himself into police Jan. 29.

Police reports show that Calley and the woman were friends, but were not in a romantic relationship. She told investigators in the reports that he would often give her rides and the two of them would use drugs together. The two of them had known each other since she was 16.

In the reports, Calley repeatedly claims to have not known that he had dragged or run over the woman.

Investigators told FOX 17 in January that the 24-year-old Ionia woman sustained non-life threatening injuries while attempting to enter the passenger side of the vehicle.