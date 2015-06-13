Home invasion interrupted

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A home invasion was interrupted Friday at around 12:45 p.m. on the 86000 block of 67th Street in Keeler Township.

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office determined that the suspect managed to enter through a kitchen window after removing the screen. There were footprints indicating that the suspect may have been startled from the homeowner’s returned, preventing him access to the second floor of the house.

Officers report that the suspect apparently fled out the back of the residence. A K-9 unit was deployed but was unsuccessful due to the fact that the suspect used a vehicle to get away.

Witnesses report seeing a small red SUV and a blue pickup truck enter the driveway around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident are urged to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.