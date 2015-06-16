Meet Matilda, the cat with ‘alien eyes’

There’s an alien cat that is becoming an internet sensation.
Meet Matilda, the cat with gigantic "alien-like" eyes.
Matilda’s owners identify themselves as “The Bearded Man” and “The Lady,” and they say that Matilda was not born this way. She has thousands of Instagram followers because of her large eyes, the result of a genetic eye disorder.
Her eyes look "alien-like" because the lenses of her eyes detached one at a time. She takes eye drops to relieve pain and pressure and has a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.
Matilda is now blind, but she has a pretty good life. She counts many as friends, including the family dog.
Hi friends!! Some of you have asked how you can help now that my campaign is over. I'm so excited to tell you that I have set up a fundraiser to help other animals in need in my 'hood. Please visit aliencatmatilda.com/fundraising to learn more and to find the link to my campaign!!