Meet Matilda, the cat with ‘alien eyes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s an alien cat that is becoming an internet sensation.

Meet Matilda, the cat with gigantic "alien-like" eyes.

Matilda’s owners identify themselves as “The Bearded Man” and “The Lady,” and they say that Matilda was not born this way. She has thousands of Instagram followers because of her large eyes, the result of a genetic eye disorder.

Her eyes look "alien-like" because the lenses of her eyes detached one at a time. She takes eye drops to relieve pain and pressure and has a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

Matilda is now blind, but she has a pretty good life. She counts many as friends, including the family dog.