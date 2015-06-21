FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scores Week 2
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Moped crash leaves man severely injured

Posted 6:21 AM, June 21, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. –

A man was seriously injured following a moped crash yesterday evening in South Haven.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, South Haven Police responded to the crash in the 200 block of Black River Street.

Police report that the 64 year old male sustained a severe head injury and was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The man was not wearing a helmet.

He is currently listed in serious condition.

Police are investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor during the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments