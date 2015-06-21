Moped crash leaves man severely injured

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. –

A man was seriously injured following a moped crash yesterday evening in South Haven.

At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, South Haven Police responded to the crash in the 200 block of Black River Street.

Police report that the 64 year old male sustained a severe head injury and was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The man was not wearing a helmet.

He is currently listed in serious condition.

Police are investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor during the crash.