Moped crash leaves man severely injured

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. –
A man was seriously injured following a moped crash yesterday evening in South Haven.
At approximately 6 p.m. Saturday, South Haven Police responded to the crash in the 200 block of Black River Street.
Police report that the 64 year old male sustained a severe head injury and was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.
The man was not wearing a helmet.
He is currently listed in serious condition.
Police are investigating whether or not alcohol was a factor during the crash.
2 comments
TheFoundingFathers
Another genius that is to stupid to wear a helmet.
Well buddy you get what you pay for.