Michigan Senate approves gas tax hike after tie-breaker vote from Lt. Gov. Calley

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate on Wednesday approved a new plan that calls for boosting the gas and diesel tax over the next three years to raise more than $1 billion to fix the state’s roads.
The vote to increase the gas tax was tied 19-19, with a tie breaking vote coming from Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.
The plan would raise the tax on gasoline by 15 cents over the next three years, and would tie that rate to inflation.
Under the plan, the current 19 cent per gallon tax on gasoline would increase by 4 cents to 23 cents per gallon beginning in October of this year. The rate would increase by 4 cents at the start of 2016 and increase 7 cents in 2017 effectively bring the tax on gas to 34 cents per gallon.
The same plan would apply to the diesel tax which would increase by 6 cents in October of this year, and then increase by 5 cents in 2016 and and 7 cents in 2017 to bring the total to 34 cents per gallon.
The gas tax increase alone is expected to raise roughly $700 million in revenue.
Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, said he could not support the bill.
“We cannot fill potholes on the backs of working families and the working poor,” he said following the vote Wednesday.
Sen. Pat Colbeck, R-Canton, voted against the gas tax increase, saying the roads can be fixed without raising taxes.
“Regrettably, the Senate ignored the Proposal 1 election results in which 80% of voters rejected a tax increase and chose the “road most traveled” by increasing the tax burden on our families,” he said.
Lawmakers in the Senate also approved a bill that would redirect $700 million in the general fund toward roads, while also triggering income tax cuts if the general funds grows by more than inflation.
Following Wednesday’s votes, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce said in a release it applauded the Senate for approving the proposal, adding it provides for a long-term fix for Michigan’s roads.
“We are thankful that our elected leaders worked together to balance new and existing revenue on a real solution for our roads,” said Rick Baker, president & CEO of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are also happy to see reforms such as increased warranties and competitive bidding improvements to ensure taxpayer dollars go as far as possible.”
Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said the proposal passed Wednesday was a responsible use of existing resources.
“It is simply unrealistic to assume we can adequately fund our roads and bridges without new revenue,” Meekhof said in a statement.
The Senate did not take up a vote on a controversial bill that would’ve eliminated the Earned Income Tax credit for working and poor families. The elimination of the EITC was a pivotal part of the House roads plan passed about a month ago.
The bills now head to the House for approval.
commonsense
We need to have recall elections for each and every one of these dirtbags that voted against the people who just told them no by over 80%.
Roger Humphrey
Recall is the answer they did not listen now is the time to get rid of these jackasses.
Spot
Recall? They just got re-elected in November. And they’re sticking it to us just like they promised.
TheFoundingFathers
Bingo!
MiGoldStandard
What part of NO are they not understanding here? They CAN fix the roads if they use the last gas tax for the roads instead of all the schools and public transportation BS they spend it on. A recall is just a waste of money. Start burning up their phone lines and writing strongly worded letters. Not that I voted for any of these people anyway, except for Proos. Maybe next time people will pick the libertarian candidates that will figure out how to get rid of all the stupid spending issues that every Michigan POL seems to have, regardless of their brand name. R or D. Still tax and spend. What a joke. People want to keep voting for the same people over and over again without looking at voting records, this is what we get.
udy Odell
What has happened to democracy? We the people voted NO to raising gas taxes but you all decided to raise them any way. We are the working poor there is no mile class any more and we can not afford to keep having things raised on us. he grocery stores will just increase their prices and then we will even pay more in the long run. I always thought that it was our duty to vote but I may even decide not to do that any .
George
So, the voters in Michigan have no voice.
So we know what to do…break out the protests, #michiganvotesmatter
Spot
The current legislation campaigned on lower taxes for the wealthy and businesses, and either tax hikes or funding cuts for the peasants. Michigan said OK and elected them. They tried a tax hike on us to cover the tax cuts to the wealthy and it was turned down. So here is the sequel. Michigan is getting EXACTLY what it voted for.
Zigman Frued
Bend over Beethoven tell Tchaikovsky we’re screwed. What did you expect when 80% lobby Republicans for the answers? Stupid is as stupid does.
Zigman Frued
What if liberals treated gasoline as another sin tax issue and added a flat $3 fee for every twenty gallons? roflmfao
Zigman Frued
ROFLMFAO Enact a middle class fossil fuel sin tax of $3 on every 20 gallon purchase of fossil fuels.
Thomas Troyer
Where can we get a list of who vote yes or no
tina kiggins
this is some crazy shit they wont even fix our roads n stuff but they expect us to pay these outragouse gas prices this state just messed up😦
votings a joke
Guess its not voting anymore, more ofma survey
MiGoldStandard
Go figure the “Chamber of Crony Capitalism” is applauding this. Our ‘elected leaders’ have become our elected masters.
Phillip
I thought we voted on this an the people of Michigan said no I guess your votes do not count in Michigan
Dan Wynalda
I have no issue at all with an increase in the gas tax. That’s what should happen to fix roads. I voted against the slimy ‘raise the taxes, move the money around and the roads get hardly anything’ proposal – because it didn’t do what it said it did. Road users should pay for roads. I’ll gladly pay more (and yes, gas/diesel are my largest expenses so this will hit me significantly). I just want the roads fixed. Drive ANYWHERE else and you’ll see their roads are better than ours…
Obi Jwan
Why did we have waste people’s time and money on a vote if the politicians were going to do whatever they wanted in the first place. A scam so you thought you really had a voice. NOT !