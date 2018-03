Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.-- The West Michigan Whitecaps will be holding a special event at one of its upcoming games.

Daddy Daughter Time is hosting Princess Day at the Ballpark.

It will be at Fifth Third Ball Park, Sunday, July 26th from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It includes tickets, concessions, and a special gift with reserved seating for only $6 per person (regular price is $11.50.)

