Section of Leonard Street closed until Nov. for water main construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Leonard Street is closed for several weeks on the northeast side for water main construction.

The busy east-west street is closed between Lafayette and Ashland through November. Local residents are able to reach their homes and businesses in that stretch are accessible.

The detour is to take Plainfield Avenue in the west and Diamond Avenue in the east to Knapp Street to the north.

The project is adding an additional water discharge line, replacing sanitary and storm sewers and reconstructing Leonard Street. When done, Leonard will have no parking on the south side of the street, but will have bike lanes on both sides of the street.