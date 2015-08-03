Section of Leonard Street closed until Nov. for water main construction

Leonard Street Constuction Map - from Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Leonard Street is closed for several weeks on the northeast side for water main construction.

The busy east-west street is closed between Lafayette and Ashland through November. Local residents are able to reach their homes and businesses in that stretch are accessible.

The detour is to take Plainfield Avenue in the west and Diamond Avenue in the east to Knapp Street to the north.

The project is adding an additional water discharge line, replacing sanitary and storm sewers and reconstructing Leonard Street.  When done, Leonard will have no parking on the south side of the street, but will have bike lanes on both sides of the street.

 

4 comments

  • Wendell Van

    A word to the wise from someone who has been through it, If you have anything in your basement that is irreplaceable, get it out of the basement. If you don’t, you run the risk of loosing it forever when your basement gets flooded with sewage from the construction. And don’t figure on getting anything for the damage from the city, Trust me, it WILL NOT happen.

    Reply
