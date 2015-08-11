South Christian aims to replace talented class, make it back to Ford Field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- South Christian has been to three straight state championship games winning the title in 2012 and 2014. Now the Sailors look to replace an extremely talented class which was led by quarterback Jon Wassink.  Junior Eric Dykstra and sophomore Andrew Haan will battle to replace Wassink. South Christian head coach Mark Tamminga sat down with the Blitz crew at practice Tuesday.

