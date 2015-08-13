‘I felt trapped’ — Teen pleads guilty to involvement in Rockford bomb threats

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- A former Rockford student pleaded guilty Thursday to his involvement in a string of bomb threats to the Rockford school district.
The teen, who is 16 and being charged as a juvenile, did not directly make the threats, he told a judge. Instead, he said he provided information to others in Texas, Massachusetts and the United Kingdom to make them. Prosecutors say he has cooperated with the investigation in identifying those who did make the threats.
He was expelled from Rockford schools in July.
In court Thursday the teen expressed remorse for his involvement in the numerous threats to Rockford High School and school authorities. The string of threats began in October 2014 and lasted through April.
Charged with making false threats of terrorism, the teen did face up to 20 years in prison, but the plea deal will mean he'll receive probation and rehabilitation instead of time in jail.
"It was a terrible point in my life, I knew it was wrong at the time," he said in court. “I really just didn’t know what to do and I know I made the wrong choice… I just felt like trapped."
The teen’s attorney told the judge his client had no friends in school and would often spend his lunch hour in the bathroom stall.
Vicki Seidl, Kent County Assistant Prosecutor said the decision to not charge the teen as an adult was due in large part to keeping options available for rehabilitation instead.
“Clearly we have an individual who needs help, who needs to be rehabilitated, and quite frankly our juvenile system and especially Kent County, has awesome services to take care of that," Seidl said.
"He can be rehabilitated so he doesn’t do it again.”
Rockford Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler also spoke in court about how the threats created anxiety and fear throughout the community.
“I would expect this young man’s got to understand what he did was very, very painful to a lot of people and disrupted the educational environment of Rockford Public Schools," Shibler told FOX 17 afterward. "Whatever the consequences are, it’s going to be up to the courts to levy and I have confidence in the courts to do that.”
The teen will be liable to repaying restitution costs to law enforcement and to the school. At a press conference announcing the arrests, investigators said the total cost of the threats cost about $131,000.
A no contact order was requested and the teen has been banned from using cellphones or computers leading up to his sentencing which will likely happen in September.
15 comments
Jen
Glad he’s being punished for his actions, but at the same time I feel sorry for him. He obviously was a loner. I highly doubt any of the students ever tried befriending him because he acted ‘different.’ I think a lot of these problems of threats to schools, etc. would be eliminated if there was more inclusion in the schools…I’m shocked to hear of the number of students who get left out, are bullied or are ignored by others on a daily basis…I pray he can get the help that he needs, and I also pray that not only the students but we as a community can be more inclusive of others.
Zfightersofearth
The reason he made these threats because the anonymous figures he befriended and fed all the information to told him to make the threats or else he would swatted or people would hack all his friends and family’s accounts and his computer would get doxxed.If you don’t know what doxxing is it’s where you take someone’s ip and delete there hard drive and the digital storage he was just a you tuber by the Name Of Coach Z’s Evil Twin he did toontown videos he was actually really nice guy
Athena
Well he didn’t seem nice on his channel since he greened people.
Joey19982
No, dickforbrains. Doxxing means releasing someone’s private information.
Joey19982
You don’t know shit, stupid little kid.
Allie
As one of his victims for the crimes he is still not being charged with, I am happy to see he has led authorities to the others involved. I still hold the adults responsible for this. This kid has parents who didn’t pay attention to what he was doing online? He claims he was being threatened and that is why he did these crimes (many of which are not in the media). Why didn’t he have any adults to turn to for help? That is ridiculous. And his school sounds horrible. He ate lunch alone in the bathroom and none of the adults who worked there thought to maybe check with him and see how they could help him? Maybe if there wasn’t so much neglect going on, he would have at least one trusted adult to turn to when he felt like he was doing wrong and couldn’t stop.
Jen
I’m praying that this incident will open up all staff members and students eyes. No student should ever have to eat lunch alone in the bathroom! You can’t tell me not one staff member or student was not aware of this. I’m hoping this will bring about some positive changes in all schools. No student should be ever be ignored, period.
Pray4Rocky
Rocky did nothing wrong #pray4rocky
THIS IS AMERICA
Sure, he made a mistake. We all do. But current punishments for these situations is inappropriate. Bomb threats? Teenagers made them all the time in the twentieth century, but hardly ever we they arrested, expelled, or stripped of their honor and credibility as people. Teenagers are stupid- a rule of life. But to ruin their lives over such a petty action, one which ultimately harmed no one (it was an overreaction on their part) is flat out manipulative.
In modern day, we prohibit certain speech, involving screaming “fire” in a public environment. But is this not honestly in direct violation of the First Amendment? Companies have the right to ban an individual from the premises in such a situation, but to arrest someone is harsh and unnecessary. America has one of the greatest prison rates in the first-world, and it is quite clear why. Teens will be teens; it is the duty of local communities, families, and acquaintances to guide them to form intelligent, necessary decisions- NOT our government.
Are we becoming a society which tolerates a tyranny which implants blind fear into its people and strives for immaculate conformity? Because if so, we are doing it brilliantly.
NO PC FOR ME
Are we becoming a society which tolerates a tyranny which implants blind fear into its people and strives for immaculate conformity? Because if so, we are doing it brilliantly.”
Yes. And No.
“Are we becoming a society which tolerates a tyranny” Yes. And the president protects the tyrants and is planning on importing hundreds of thousands of un-vetted potential terrorists.
“which implants blind fear into its people and strives for immaculate conformity”
Yes. If we do not tow the party line and become a drone in the collective we are jailed or fined. The Christian bakers who refused to bake a gay themed cake for example. Children who wear American flags on their T-shirts are sent home. Those who dare to fly a confederate flag are charged with ” hate crimes”.
So yes. Hope and change translates to assimilate. or else.
Kayden Huffman
A petty action that cost $130,000? Did you expect he wouldn’t be charged?
Mike
#RIP Maverick and CoachZEvil/Nicholas Jones
carkidseva
This can’t be Coach Zucchini’s Evil Twin……
Princess frinklefink
Is this coach Z eviler twin? Lol