Family of four found dead in Grand Traverse County

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two adults and two children were found dead inside a Garfield Township home Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

Police have identified the bodies as members of the same family. Autopsies for 54-year-old Jeffrey Allan Mendenhall and 54-year-old Tamisha Marie Mendenhall are pending.

Autopsies on the two children, 6-year-old Thomas and 3-year-old Olivia, have already been conducted but their cause of death is not yet available.

According to 9&10 News, police went to the home after a co-worker of Jeffrey Mendenhall reported that he hadn’t been at work for several days.

Police believe the suspect in these deaths is one of the deceased, according to a Friday press release.

Officials say they also found dead pets on the Grand Traverse County property.