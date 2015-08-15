Gunman in custody following standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A man is arrested after a standoff where he pointed a shotgun at a woman early Saturday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to a call in the 700 block of Portage Street regarding a home invasion.

Officers say the caller reported a man breaking into his apartment and taking a shotgun.

After officers arrived, the 25 year-old suspect was located next door pointing the shotgun at a woman in the apartment.

According to Public Safety officers, the suspect opened the door and threw the shotgun outside.

The Kalamazoo Metropolitan SWAT Team was called in and negotiators made contact with the suspect.

After an hour, negotiators successfully convinced the suspect to exit and he was taken into custody on several charges.

There were no injuries during the incident.

If anyone has information, please call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

