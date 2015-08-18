Live – Press Conference from Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Latest on airport shooting

Best laptops for “back to school”

Posted 8:06 PM, August 18, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Lots of parents and students are shopping for a "back to school" computer, but you don't always have to spend a lot of money to get what you need.  Casey Cochran from Genius Phone Repair joins us for Tech Tuesday,  explaining how a refurbished model, loaded with the right software, can save you hundreds of dollars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • Marshall Ericson

    Buyer beware: Open Office and Microsoft Office are not interchangeable. They are completely different programs that need to be setup properly to be able to work together. Ninite is a great program but it does monopolize system resources. The “IBM” Laptops pictured here are actually Lenovo which is the company that bought IBM’s laptop division. Even after they come off of a lease they are still USED. The laptops are still prone to hardware failure, drive failure and other system issues.

    Reply
  • dedicated servers

    I do not even understand how I finished up right here, but I thought this submit used to be great.
    I do not realize who you might be however definitely you’re
    going to a famous blogger in case you are not already.
    Cheers!

    Reply