GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Lots of parents and students are shopping for a "back to school" computer, but you don't always have to spend a lot of money to get what you need. Casey Cochran from Genius Phone Repair joins us for Tech Tuesday, explaining how a refurbished model, loaded with the right software, can save you hundreds of dollars.
Best laptops for “back to school”
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
West Michigan shares best, worst moments from 2016
-
West Michigan kids fundraising with acts of kindness
-
Popular West Michigan attractions extend hours to attract families on holiday break
-
‘Hello from the fluffy side’: Mom’s version of Adele’s hit song goes viral
-
Second ‘Epic Toy Drive’ huge success
-
-
Trump brings ‘Thank You’ tour to Grand Rapids
-
Operation Scribble collects gifts for hospitalized children
-
Lakewood Football Enjoying the Ride
-
Dan Rohn thriving as a college assistant
-
Drug reverses one baldness type; is male pattern next?
-
-
GR Catholic Central hockey giving back with teddy bear toss
-
Mascot debate continues at Belding Schools
-
‘To be white is to be racist:’ Oklahoma teacher’s lecture offends student
3 comments
Marshall Ericson
Buyer beware: Open Office and Microsoft Office are not interchangeable. They are completely different programs that need to be setup properly to be able to work together. Ninite is a great program but it does monopolize system resources. The “IBM” Laptops pictured here are actually Lenovo which is the company that bought IBM’s laptop division. Even after they come off of a lease they are still USED. The laptops are still prone to hardware failure, drive failure and other system issues.
dsa
my friend’s sister makes $78 /hour on the laptop . She has been without a job for nine months but last month her income was $17404 just working on the laptop for a few hours. go to this web-site .Get More Detail Here
dedicated servers
I do not even understand how I finished up right here, but I thought this submit used to be great.
I do not realize who you might be however definitely you’re
going to a famous blogger in case you are not already.
Cheers!