Man dead after being hit by car on 28th Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Police are investigating following a crash involving a 52-year-old man hit and killed by a vehicle.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning on 28th Street between Madison and Jefferson Avenue.

According to police, a man stepped off the curb and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on 28th.

The man was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Late Sunday, police identified the victim as Jimmie Lee Walker of Grand Rapids.

Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor according to police.