Man dead after being hit by car on 28th Street

Posted 4:16 AM, August 23, 2015, by , Updated at 07:56PM, August 23, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Police are investigating following a crash involving a 52-year-old man hit and killed by a vehicle.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning on 28th Street between Madison and Jefferson Avenue.

According to police, a man stepped off the curb and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on 28th.

The man was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Late Sunday, police identified the victim as Jimmie Lee Walker of Grand Rapids.

Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor according to police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • Sherill

    28th and Madison, 1am Sunday morning, and you expect me to believe that alcohol was not a factor? Sorry, I don’t buy it. Nobody is out walking in that area alone at that time of night stone cold sober. He was either under the influence of a substance or of his own debilitated mental condition.

    Reply
    • Alex

      Dude, it was like 10:10pm. Fox 17 NEEDS to do better journalism than this. My friend stopped to help and called me about it at around 10:30…. Whoever wrote it happened at 1am is very wrong.

      Reply