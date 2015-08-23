Man dead after being hit by car on 28th Street

Photo Gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Police are investigating following a crash involving a 52-year-old man hit and killed by a vehicle.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning on 28th Street between Madison and Jefferson Avenue.
According to police, a man stepped off the curb and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on 28th.
The man was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Late Sunday, police identified the victim as Jimmie Lee Walker of Grand Rapids.
Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor according to police.
4 comments
Sherill
28th and Madison, 1am Sunday morning, and you expect me to believe that alcohol was not a factor? Sorry, I don’t buy it. Nobody is out walking in that area alone at that time of night stone cold sober. He was either under the influence of a substance or of his own debilitated mental condition.
Alex
Dude, it was like 10:10pm. Fox 17 NEEDS to do better journalism than this. My friend stopped to help and called me about it at around 10:30…. Whoever wrote it happened at 1am is very wrong.
Jessica
I knew this man and he seemed like an okay guy.
Dave
Did he live over on Saginaw?