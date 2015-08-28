3 charged with swastika vandalism at Jewish summer camp

Photo Gallery
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office announced Friday that arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism and malicious destruction of property at a Jewish summer camp in late July.
The Prosecutor’s office tells FOX 17 that three men have been arrested by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department. Two 18-year-olds and a 20 year-old were arraigned on charges connected to the vandalism Friday afternoon.
Those suspects have been identified as Dakota Burnett, Cody Emelander and Xavier Mulac.
The men are facing 4 counts each of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property charges:
- Count #1
Malicious Destruction of a Building ($200.00 or more, but less than $1,000.00) Misdemeanor with a max of 1 year in jail and/or $2,000.00 fine (or 3 times the amount of destruction or injury, whichever is greater)
- Count #2
Malicious Destruction of Personal Property (less than $200.00) Misdemeanor with a max of 93 days in jail and/or $500.00 fine (or 3 times the amount of destruction or injury, whichever is greater)
- Count #3
Malicious Destruction of Personal Property (less than $200.00) Misdemeanor with a max of 93 days in jail and/or $500.00 fine, (or 3 times the amount of destruction or injury, whichever is greater)
- Count #4
Malicious Destruction - Signs/Bills/Notices. Misdemeanor with a max of 90 days in jail and/or $500.00 fine.
Camp Agudah is in the 68000 block of County Road 388 near South Haven.
In late July, investigators released images of swastikas that were spray-painted on a sign, a building, a picnic table and vehicle at the camp.
Deputies said at the time that they believed the crimes had occurred either late in the evening on Saturday or early in the morning on Sunday, July 25 or July 26.
steve thomas
You’ll see their names again, guaranteed.
Commonsense
Make them lick off the paint until it is gone then throw them in jail for 6 months. Little pieces of sh!t.
alllivesmatter
Why are these little Nazi’s not being charged with a hate crime?
Had the painted a “kkk” on a minority American’s driveway they would have been.
If fact, that has happened and did result in hate crime charges.
Either apply hate crime laws to ALL races or get those stupid laws off the books
Alex Hunt
I’m friends with one of the suspects, and i am curious to know what evidence was found to make them suspects? i dont want to think that he is guilty, but he could be. however i wont damn him for a crime i have seen no evidence for, and you shouldnt either. make your own deductions.
if there is any info please inform me.
thank you.