3 charged with swastika vandalism at Jewish summer camp

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s office announced Friday that arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism and malicious destruction of property at a Jewish summer camp in late July.

The Prosecutor’s office tells FOX 17 that three men have been arrested by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department. Two 18-year-olds and a 20 year-old were arraigned on charges connected to the vandalism Friday afternoon.

Those suspects have been identified as Dakota Burnett, Cody Emelander and Xavier Mulac.

The men are facing 4 counts each of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property charges:

Count #1

Malicious Destruction of a Building ($200.00 or more, but less than $1,000.00) Misdemeanor with a max of 1 year in jail and/or $2,000.00 fine (or 3 times the amount of destruction or injury, whichever is greater)

Count #2

Malicious Destruction of Personal Property (less than $200.00) Misdemeanor with a max of 93 days in jail and/or $500.00 fine (or 3 times the amount of destruction or injury, whichever is greater)

Count #3

Malicious Destruction of Personal Property (less than $200.00) Misdemeanor with a max of 93 days in jail and/or $500.00 fine, (or 3 times the amount of destruction or injury, whichever is greater)

Count #4

Malicious Destruction - Signs/Bills/Notices. Misdemeanor with a max of 90 days in jail and/or $500.00 fine.

Camp Agudah is in the 68000 block of County Road 388 near South Haven.

In late July, investigators released images of swastikas that were spray-painted on a sign, a building, a picnic table and vehicle at the camp.

Deputies said at the time that they believed the crimes had occurred either late in the evening on Saturday or early in the morning on Sunday, July 25 or July 26.