Attempted robbery at Kentwood PNC bank

Posted 10:52 AM, August 29, 2015, by , Updated at 12:41PM, August 29, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — There was an attempted robbery this morning at the PNC bank on 44th St. and Breton.

Authorities say that at around 9:30 AM Saturday morning, a man walked into the bank a disguise that consisted of a mask made out of duct tape, an orange knit cap, sunglasses, and a black coat covered with a yellow reflective sleeveless vest.

The man allegedly told bank employees that he was there to rob them. However, after about a minute inside, he fled without taking any money.

Police say that no weapon was seen or implied.

The man is described as being a white male, 20-30 years old, standing between 5’8″ – 5’10”, and weighing between 160-175 pounds.

A K-9 unit tracked his scent southbound on Breton before losing him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

 

