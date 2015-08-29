× Attempted robbery at Kentwood PNC bank

KENTWOOD, Mich. — There was an attempted robbery this morning at the PNC bank on 44th St. and Breton.

Authorities say that at around 9:30 AM Saturday morning, a man walked into the bank a disguise that consisted of a mask made out of duct tape, an orange knit cap, sunglasses, and a black coat covered with a yellow reflective sleeveless vest.

The man allegedly told bank employees that he was there to rob them. However, after about a minute inside, he fled without taking any money.

Police say that no weapon was seen or implied.

The man is described as being a white male, 20-30 years old, standing between 5’8″ – 5’10”, and weighing between 160-175 pounds.

A K-9 unit tracked his scent southbound on Breton before losing him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.