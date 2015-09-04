Jamarion Lawhorn found guilty in playground murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Jamarion Lawhorn was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the killing of Connor Verkerke on a Kentwood playground.

Lawhorn, 13, was charged as an adult with stabbing the 9-year-old last August. He is the youngest convicted murderer in Kent County history.

"It's my son. He's a baby. He's charged as an adult but ya know at the end of the day he was still born March 14th, 2002. He's still a kid," Anita Lawhorn, Jamarion's mother, said. "I understand the severity of the case, but he's not an adult and I know he has to be punished for his actions and I do not believe he should get an adult sentence."

The jury delivered their verdict following three days of testimony.

Jury's decision means they didn't believe mental health had anything to do with Lawhorn's actions during the murder. @FOX17 — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) September 4, 2015

Family of Connor Verkerke consoles Lawhorn's mother, asking her son gets "the help he needs" @FOX17 #Jamariontrial pic.twitter.com/QFCguYq3H4 — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) September 4, 2015

Prosecutors have presented their case that Lawhorn planned on killing someone for a long time. The defense said that Lawhorn killed to get out of a home that included abuse and neglect on the part of his parents.

Lawhorn will be sentenced at a later date.

Connor Verkerke, 9.