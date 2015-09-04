Live – Update from Flint Bishop International Airport

Jamarion Lawhorn found guilty in playground murder trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Jamarion Lawhorn was found  guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the killing of Connor Verkerke on a Kentwood playground.

Lawhorn, 13, was charged as an adult with stabbing the 9-year-old last August.  He is the youngest convicted murderer in Kent County history.

"It's my son. He's a baby. He's charged as an adult but ya know at the end of the day he was still born March 14th, 2002. He's still a kid," Anita Lawhorn, Jamarion's mother, said.  "I understand the severity of the case, but he's not an adult and I know he has to be punished for his actions and I do not believe he should get an adult sentence."

The jury delivered their verdict following three days of testimony.

Prosecutors have presented their case that Lawhorn planned on killing someone for a long time.  The defense said that Lawhorn killed to get out of a home that included abuse and neglect on the part of his parents.

Lawhorn will be sentenced at a later date.

    • George

      What else but poor parenting and culture could produce a child that is capable of murder.
      But the politicians would blame society and demand reparations before admitting the facts.

      This poor kid charged with murder is product of failed liberal policies.
      I don’t care if I offend the special snowflakes on not.

      Reply
    • Diamond

      This is why that little boy killed that boy!! Cuz that little boy said Wat you just repeated!! Black ppl are tired of lazy white folks always acting like they doing us a favor!! You hold us back on opportunity because no matter Wat our position if giving the chance we’ll shine on you mfs!! Any day!!

      Reply
      • Tierra

        No oNE knows why that boy exactly killed him..either way white or black gives u no right to kill anybody. .can’t blame everyone for the past on racism, not everybody is racist..and nobody needs to be hanged like said in that guys comment above..that is just rude

        Reply
    • Dawnn Elizabeth-Reed Mango

      Are you referring to the hug that the Grandmother gave to the mom before they got on the elevator? I take great offense to that! Did you hear what she said? She said, “I hope he gets the help he needs.”. I have never been so proud or had more hope in the humans. What an example of God’s love! I am so grateful that Conner’s Grandma is my daughters music teacher at Excel Charter Academy. Can I ask you, what should she have done?

      Reply
  • atwar123

    Sad beautiful blue eyes snuffed out by forced racial integration. 50 years after the supreme court violated its constitutional authority to physically force white human beings to intergrate and burden themselves with millions of black animals, we are still making our children suffer for our misguided political ideologies.

    Reply
  • TJHall

    That mother has a lot of guts making any statement. If it wasn’t for her failed ability to be a parent this would have never happened.

    Reply
  • kaptainkrappy

    Hang the little bastard. I’m tired of footing the bill to keep murderers and rapists in a jail cell and feed them. We have homeless Veterans living on the street that are treated worse than criminals. At least people in jail have a roof over their head, 3 meals a day, free medical & Dental, Television, computers, books, game rooms etc, etc, etc. Murderers and rapists are worthless scum and should be swiftly executed.

    Reply
