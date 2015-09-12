Squirrel responsible for Grand Rapids power outage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over a two-thousand people are without power in Grand Rapids, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.
Consumers Energy says that a squirrel got into a substation on Fuller Ave. at approximately 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The squirrel got into the equipment and caused the outage.
The outage looks to be affecting most of the area between M-37 and Burton St. SE. Approximately 2,696 customers have been affected.
Power was restored around 6:30 PM.
The squirrel is not expected to have survived.
6 comments
trish dagle
thanks for your humor….I don’t feel to sorry for the squirrl
Bullwinkle
I’m gonna miss Rocky.
Chris V.
It seems like this has been happening every couple weeks. What sort of resilience does our power grid have if something as ubiquitous and insignificant as squirrels can cause major power outages this frequently? Why is there not better system redundancy? Is our infrastructure that bad, and if so what is being done about improving it? With the recent price gouging tactics coming from Consumers Energy on top of this, I think they need to be held accountable for the questionable service they are providing this community.
Bruce
Let’s have a funeral service for the squirrel . Soon I will be shooting at least 2 a day as well as my kids. We eat well this time a year
