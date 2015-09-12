Squirrel responsible for Grand Rapids power outage

Posted 3:33 PM, September 12, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over a two-thousand people are without power in Grand Rapids, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Consumers Energy says that a squirrel got into a substation on Fuller Ave. at approximately 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The squirrel got into the equipment and caused the outage.

The outage looks to be affecting most of the area between M-37 and Burton St. SE. Approximately 2,696 customers have been affected.

Power was restored around 6:30 PM.

The squirrel is not expected to have survived.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments