Squirrel responsible for Grand Rapids power outage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over a two-thousand people are without power in Grand Rapids, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Consumers Energy says that a squirrel got into a substation on Fuller Ave. at approximately 2:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The squirrel got into the equipment and caused the outage.

The outage looks to be affecting most of the area between M-37 and Burton St. SE. Approximately 2,696 customers have been affected.

Power was restored around 6:30 PM.

The squirrel is not expected to have survived.