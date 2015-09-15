Man charged with shooting in Wyoming after alleged garage theft

WYOMING, Mich. — A 21-year-old Grand Rapids man has been arrested and charged in connection with an Aug. 29 shooting incident in Wyoming.
Takeem Moore allegedly shot at a man after he and a group of other men went into the man’s garage to steal a gas can, according to Wyoming Police.
The shot was fired when the man confronted the group, police said in a release. No injuries were reported.
Police say Moore and the others left the area in a stolen vehicle. He was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.
Moore is currently behind bars on a $50,000 bond.
