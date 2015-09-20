Two hurt in Portage car accident

PORTAGE, Mich.– Two people were taken to a local hospital after being involved in an accident.

The accident happened on 12th Street, under the I-94 overpass, just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Ford southbound on 12th Street when she lost control, hitting a guard rail and bridge supports.

Officials say the driver and her passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.