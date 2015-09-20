How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Two hurt in Portage car accident

Posted 5:08 AM, September 20, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PORTAGE, Mich.– Two people were taken to a local hospital after being involved in an accident.

The accident happened on 12th Street, under the I-94 overpass, just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

According to the Portage Department of Public Safety, a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2010 Ford southbound on 12th Street when she lost control, hitting a guard rail and bridge supports.

Officials say the driver and her passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

1 Comment