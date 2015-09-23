Rockford church to rebuild woman’s New Orleans home 10 years after Hurricane Katrina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. — It’s been 10 years since Hurricane Katrina tore through the gulf coast, and families still don't have their homes rebuilt. Some are still looking to rebuild, but have fallen victim to shady contractors that are looking to capitalize on their losses.

There’s a group in West Michigan trying to help one person at a time in an area of New Orleans that they say has been largely forgotten. The youth pastor from River Rock Church out of Rockford is determined to help people in the Lower 9th ward, an area of New Orleans that hasn't been rebuilt. Helping one person at a time, they are trying to rebuild a home for a woman that not only lost everything, but spent all her money, close to $100,000, on a contractor she says took her money and ran.

“Even you go there now, it looks like a third world country,” said Bobby Moore, youth pastor of River Rock Church in Rockford.

Moore has made several trips to the Lower 9th ward over the years to rebuild several homes. His current goal is to help a woman who they call Ms. Kim. They plan to make a trip out to New Orleans at the end of November for two weeks with about 50 other people from their church. Their goal now is to launch their website on Monday and raise $25,000 to rebuild Ms. Kim’s house.

They will work on the home for 14 days straight working 14 hours per day until the home is finished.

“I think leading by example is number one,” said Moore.

Moore’s goal isn’t to stop there; he wants to help rebuild the Lower 9th ward.

River Rock Church is having a fundraiser at 7 pm at their church on Monday, you can make donations there, or on their website once it launches on Monday.