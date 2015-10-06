Burger King’s Halloween Whopper has unexpected side effect

MIAMI — You don’t have to go to Japan to try Burger King’s black-bunned Whopper.
Burger King is bringing it to the U.S. just in time for Halloween.
“Something wicked is coming,” the burger chain said on Twitter, with a brief promo video featuring thunder and lightning and a lunar eclipse, with a burger standing in for the moon.
But it’s not just the color, insists Burger King. It’s also the flavor, with A.1. sauce baked into the bun. According to Burger King, it’s the sauce that turns the buns black.
“While the pitch-black bun gives the Halloween Whopper sandwich a look that may make some think ‘hmmmmm?’ the burger’s classic A.1. flavors will have tasters saying ‘mmmmm,'” Burger King said.
Burger King has been selling colored Whoppers in Japan. As part of a summertime promotion, the chain sold “samurai burgers” with red or black buns.
In the U.S., the black Whopper has 710 calories, 43 grams of fat and 1.5 grams of trans fat. That makes the nonblack Whopper look relatively slim, with its 650 calories, 37 grams of fat and 1.5 grams of trans fat.
The black-bunned Whopper is only the latest of a series of experiments that Burger King is conducting. It recently launched a “burger merger” with several other burger chains, including Wendy’s, to create hybrids of their rival burgers.
While the Whopper looks appetizing, it appears to have some unpleasant residual effects in the toilet. People have been taking to Twitter to say the black bun is turning their poop green.
The hashtag #greenpoop started to trend, and some people say they want to try the sandwich to see if it really happens. Others are upset at Burger King and want an explanation about the black dye’s health side effects.
11 comments
Just Askin'
I still wanna know if the black buns are bigger than the white buns, or if it is just a myth.
Keno
Shut up, faggot-ass loser
Randy J.
So BK is celebrating Halloween by turning peoples’ buns black and their poop green…all well and good, but if my pecker turns orange I am getting a lawyer.
Randy
Not only the Black Whopper. If you drink a lot of Blue Gatorade or Powerade will do it too…
How
How was that an unexpected side effect? That’s the first thing that popped in my mind…
Darla
Given that it is from Burger King, I am surprised that it doesn’t turn your face green.
Andrea
A1 sauce is brutal black I wonder if they’re actually using squid ink because a lot of the countries use that to make their food black
Andrea
Stupid talk-to-text. It was supposed to say that A1 sauce is actually brown not black. So how would the A1 sauce turn the bun brown? They probably are using squid ink to die the bun. That’s how other countries make a lot of their bread/pasta products black.
Sheila Grant
Like most steak sauce, a major ingredient in A1 is raisin paste. Being made from grapes, raisin paste is actually a dark shade of blue. Grape skins, which hold the majority of the grapes color, are highly indigestible. Poop is generally brown, which is a shade of yellow. Blue + Yellow = Green.
The more you know…..