Man shot by police during drug raid in northern Michigan
GRAYLING, Mich. – A northern Michigan man was shot by a State Police trooper Wednesday night while police were serving a search warrant for drugs.
The incident happened just before 9:00pm on Date Street in Grayling.
Police say they arrived at the home to execute a search warrant for suspect illegal drug activity and announced their presence at the front door. A man inside the home came out a side door and found a trooper placed there. The two interacted in some way and the trooper ended up shooting the man in the lower, right side. Police say the bullet went through the man’s body without damage to vital organs and he is expected to make a full recovery.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being investigated by police, but it has been determined that the suspect was not armed at the time of the shooting. The trooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Police did find a substantial drug supply in the home, including morphine, crack cocaine and Percocet, and also cash.
Bruce
Another shooting of an unarmed person, and all for a few drugs in his own house on his own property that he should be rightfully able to do. We have to accept 2 men making out with each others turd slides as being ok but it’s still illegal to have some pot incredible stupid time we live in
kyle
you should read it again… the man was armed… and he had drugs a lot worse than weed.
J Ryan
You should read it again Kyle. It does not say the shot man had any drugs. Also, numerous other articles say he was unarmed. I happen to personally know a bit more of the truth behind this story. What’s released to the public is not always accurate or full disclosure. Notice the police quotes do not state the man was posing any danger. Read carefully, read between the lines.
JOH B
He Had No Drugs , It was not His House just visiting , He Had no weapon of any kind , He was told to stop he did and was shot . I know the facts ! Get yours right ..
J Ryan
Pearl
Bob Brenzing is not a very good reporter. The victim of the police shooting was not armed, did not have drugs, and has not been charged with a crime. This article also leads the reader to think that the man was shot trying to escape. Perhaps it is time for an apologetic update since this article intentionally leads people to believe that the man shot was a criminal.
WOW
THERE GOING TO BE HITTING EVERYWHERE THEY KNOW, WHILE THEY STILL HAVE THE RIGHT TO STEAL EVERYTHING SOMEONE OWNS. THE LAW WILL SOON CHANGE, SO THERE GOING TO TAKE WHAT THEY CAN GET BEFORE THAT HAPPENS.
Friend
