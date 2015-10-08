× Man shot by police during drug raid in northern Michigan

GRAYLING, Mich. – A northern Michigan man was shot by a State Police trooper Wednesday night while police were serving a search warrant for drugs.

The incident happened just before 9:00pm on Date Street in Grayling.

Police say they arrived at the home to execute a search warrant for suspect illegal drug activity and announced their presence at the front door. A man inside the home came out a side door and found a trooper placed there. The two interacted in some way and the trooper ended up shooting the man in the lower, right side. Police say the bullet went through the man’s body without damage to vital organs and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being investigated by police, but it has been determined that the suspect was not armed at the time of the shooting. The trooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police did find a substantial drug supply in the home, including morphine, crack cocaine and Percocet, and also cash.