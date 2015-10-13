× Trial for man accused of killing his grandfather with a hatchet begins

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The trial of a man accused of killing his grandfather with a hatchet in January began Tuesday.

Trent Michael Humphreys-McPherson is charged with murdering Dennis McPherson is his home on South Dangl Road on January 9. He is also charged with being a third-time habitual offender, receiving and concealing stolen property, marijuana possession, lying to police and assaulting a jail officer, during his time in jail since his arrest.

Humphreys-McPherson is representing himself in the trial after firing his public defender. Jury selection took place on Tuesday.