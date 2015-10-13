Trial for man accused of killing his grandfather with a hatchet begins

Watch: Vigil honoring Kalamazoo mass shooting victims, survivors

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Trent Humphreys-McPherson

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The trial of a man accused of killing his grandfather with a hatchet in January began Tuesday.

Trent Michael Humphreys-McPherson is charged with murdering Dennis McPherson is his home on South Dangl Road on January 9.  He is also charged with being a third-time habitual offender, receiving and concealing stolen property, marijuana possession, lying to police and assaulting a jail officer, during his time in jail since his arrest.

Humphreys-McPherson is representing himself in the trial after firing his public defender.  Jury selection took place on Tuesday.

