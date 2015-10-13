Trial for man accused of killing his grandfather with a hatchet begins
MUSKEGON, Mich. – The trial of a man accused of killing his grandfather with a hatchet in January began Tuesday.
Trent Michael Humphreys-McPherson is charged with murdering Dennis McPherson is his home on South Dangl Road on January 9. He is also charged with being a third-time habitual offender, receiving and concealing stolen property, marijuana possession, lying to police and assaulting a jail officer, during his time in jail since his arrest.
Humphreys-McPherson is representing himself in the trial after firing his public defender. Jury selection took place on Tuesday.
steve thomas
This sick bastard is lucky that I’m not not the jury and that the death penalty isn’t allowed in Michigan.
Commonsense
We need the death penalty in MI.
Becca
He was on drugs and didn’t understand what he was doing he is really a great person