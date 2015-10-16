Halloween activities at the Michigan Maritime Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich - This Halloween, the Michigan Maritime Museum is hosting several haunted events at the Museum.

A Haunted Lighthouse presentation is going on October 30th from 6pm -7pm and October 31st from 3pm - 4 pm.

Admission is $8 per person.

You can also take a tour through the Haunted Museum October 30- 31st from 8pm - 11pm.

Cost is $15 per person and recommended for kids 14 and up.

There will be free Trick-or-Treating on October 31st from 4pm - 6pm.

Kids must be in costume and be with an adult.

See more details here!