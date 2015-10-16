Halloween activities at the Michigan Maritime Museum

Posted 9:40 AM, October 16, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich - This Halloween, the Michigan Maritime Museum is hosting several haunted events at the Museum.

A Haunted Lighthouse presentation is going on October 30th from 6pm -7pm and October 31st from 3pm - 4 pm.

Admission is $8 per person.

You can also take a tour through the Haunted Museum October 30- 31st from 8pm - 11pm.

Cost is $15 per person and recommended for kids 14 and up.

There will be free Trick-or-Treating on October 31st from 4pm - 6pm.

Kids must be in costume and be with an adult.

