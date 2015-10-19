How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Man pleads guilty to charges of killing his elderly mother

Posted 9:59 AM, October 19, 2015
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – A Coopersville man has entered a guilty plea for killing his mother and dumping her in the Grand River.

Michael Roersma, 50,  pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree murder and lying to a peace officer.  A charge of 1st degree murder was dropped in exchange for the plea.

Roersma faces 20-40 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 16.

Roersma was accused of killing Sharon Roersma, 72, in late September of 2014.

2 comments

  • marybeth

    Unfortunately parents overly love their children and this is the very sad ending to that love. Michale Roersma was in so much trouble in his life. He hit my daughter and her four friends in an intersection, left them not knowing how bad the injuries were. He fled from his van when it wouldn’t run anymore. Several witnesses to the vehicle, the found the vehicle stashed less than a block from the accident. Michael lied about driving it, claimed it was stolen. His mother paid all fines and lied for him. He walked free. Our wonderful law enforcement claimed there was nothing they could do. Hmmm. After six drug offenses and two home invasions, I am sure they went on his credibility.

    Reply
