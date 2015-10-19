Man pleads guilty to charges of killing his elderly mother

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – A Coopersville man has entered a guilty plea for killing his mother and dumping her in the Grand River.

Michael Roersma, 50, pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree murder and lying to a peace officer. A charge of 1st degree murder was dropped in exchange for the plea.

Roersma faces 20-40 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 16.

Roersma was accused of killing Sharon Roersma, 72, in late September of 2014.