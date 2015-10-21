Motorcyclist’s video: ‘I sound stupid, but I saved a kitten’

While sitting on her motorcycle at a light, a woman spotted a kitten scrambling in traffic in the intersection. If you look closely in the video, you can see the kitten barely escape being crushed under the wheels of a pickup.

A camera mounted on her helmet captured the moment as she stopped in traffic, picked up the kitten, and handed it off to a bystander while she got her bike out of traffic.

The woman posted a picture of the kitten snuggled safe in her helmet and later posted a video of the kitten, now named Skidmark, safe in her new home.