Motorcyclist’s video: ‘I sound stupid, but I saved a kitten’

While sitting on her motorcycle at a light, a woman spotted a kitten scrambling in traffic in the intersection. If you look closely in the video, you can see the kitten barely escape being crushed under the wheels of a pickup.
A camera mounted on her helmet captured the moment as she stopped in traffic, picked up the kitten, and handed it off to a bystander while she got her bike out of traffic.
The woman posted a picture of the kitten snuggled safe in her helmet and later posted a video of the kitten, now named Skidmark, safe in her new home.
3 comments
Carolyn Matheson
OMG! This took my breath away! THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU for saving this little angel!
Cyrus Parker
