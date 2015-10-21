Motorcyclist’s video: ‘I sound stupid, but I saved a kitten’

Posted 5:29 AM, October 21, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

While sitting on her motorcycle at a light, a woman spotted a kitten scrambling in traffic in the intersection. If you look closely in the video, you can see the kitten barely escape being crushed under the wheels of a pickup.

A camera mounted on her helmet captured the moment as she stopped in traffic, picked up the kitten, and handed it off to a bystander while she got her bike out of traffic.

10-21-15 Rescued kitten in helmetThe woman posted a picture of the kitten snuggled safe in her helmet and later posted a video of the kitten, now named Skidmark, safe in her new home.

