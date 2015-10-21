× Wyoming planners recommend denying zoning request for apartments

WYOMING, Mich. – The Wyoming Planning Commission voted 5-2 Tuesday night, recommending the city deny a rezoning request that would allow for an apartment complex and housing development to move forward.

The Granger Group wants the area along Wilson Avenue south of 56th Street to be rezoned to allow a development that includes over 400 apartments and homes. The area is currently zoned for single-family homes and some businesses.

The rezoning request goes on to the Wyoming City Council, which can follow the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny the rezoning or can decide to have the area rezoned.

Dozens of people from the neighborhood around the planned development attended the Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night to voice their displeasure at the rezoning request.

The rezoning issue has been debated since the spring and the Planning Commission twice tabled making a rezoning recommendation.