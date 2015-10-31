NorthPointe Christian downs Morley-Stanwood, 42-10
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Kent City gets by Western Michigan Christian to win district title
-
Covenant Christian Starts Strong in 69-47 Win over NorthPointe Christian
-
Godwin Heights downs NorthPointe Christian, finishes unbeaten in the OK Silver
-
Kent City girls beat Morley Stanwood, win CSAA Silver championship
-
Kent City beats Morley Stanwood at the buzzer to win CSAA Silver title
-
-
Kent City rolls past Mason County Central to win regional championship
-
Calvin Christian tops NorthPointe Christian to win district championship
-
Verbeek Leads Calvin Christian Past Northpointe Christian
-
Kent City Girls Win 59-43
-
Northepointe Christian Girls Move To 7-1
-
-
Kent City wins battle of Central States Silver
-
Hopkins becomes lone unbeaten in the OK Silver
-
Vikings Win First Conference Championship in 17 Years