Mom’s costume creation goes viral, ‘wins’ Halloween 2015

Posted 11:20 PM, November 2, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Chase Borchardt's Halloween costume is getting attention across the Internet. His mom brought Rocket the Raccoon to life for Chase, and it's impressive.

Rocket is a character from the movie "Guardians of the Galaxy," and Christina Borchardt made the costume completely from scratch.  Her crafty skills have put other people's homemade costumes to shame.

Even the film's director, James Gunn, gave props to the Three Rivers mom and shared a picture of the costume on his Facebook page.

Rocket is just one of eight creations this mom is putting together for a Comic Con event in May 2016.

"I always see other kids' costumes, and they are great and everything, but they are always store bought," said Christina, "and I like my kids to have the best costumes."

Christina says she creates costumes as she goes. For Rocket, the raccoon's jaw moves when Chase talks. Christina is working on installing a fan to keep Chase cool.

Making her costumes takes months, but Christina says it's well worth it. She's still tweaking her son's Rocket costume.

See more of her creations on her Facebook page.

