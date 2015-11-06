Consumers Energy customers receive massive bills; Internal investigation underway

WEST MICHIGAN -- Several people in West Michigan reached out to the FOX 17 Problem Solvers after Consumers Energy bills sky-rocketed to 13 times the normal price.
The Problem Solvers brought this to the attention of the Michigan Public Service Commission, who noticed there was a spike in estimated readings for the company. Now they’re sharing with the preliminary findings of an internal investigation with Consumers Energy.
The Michigan Public Service Commission says from one of their first on-going meetings with Consumers Energy about the rise in estimated reads they found out a few things like the lowest read month was February due to weather conditions. The estimated bills are affecting at least 26,000 customers statewide in terms of estimating reads for three consecutive months or more.
Consumers Energy has identified regions with the highest number of customers with months of consecutive estimates. Three of the regions, which they did not identify, are scheduled for advanced metering infrastructure installation and are being given higher priority for the installation of smart meters.
Consumers Energy is hiring additional temporary staff during the heating season, where their actual reads were the lowest.
The company says they are working with customers with high bills so they are able to pay it back in the length of time it was estimated for. For example, if you got estimated reads for three years, and then got hit with a huge bill, then you have the course of three years to pay it off.
Consumers Energy is also deploying a tactical team that, among other things, analyzes their estimation algorithm and process. An algorithm that Consumers Energy used to come up with their estimate reads may need some tweaking so that the bills are scaled more evenly.
In the meantime, there’s still some people out there getting hit with high bills that they can’t afford.
“When we received the bill, I was like 'What has happened? I don’t understand this,'” said Carol Armstrong.
Armstrong requested three years worth of her energy bills after she got hit with an over $3,000 bill. She found out they had estimated her bill for three years except for twice: the month she moved into her house, and the month they charged her over $3,000.
Initially, Consumers Energy told Armstrong she would have to pay an additional $438 to each bill until it was paid off.
“They say it like it’s nothing. I told them well you say that like it’s nothing, but let me ask you question. If you went to your house today and opened your mailbox, and you had a bill in there like that, how would you feel? She said 'I wouldn’t be able to pay it,'” said Armstrong.
That’s when Armstrong contacted the Michigan Public Service Commission who told her she actually had three years to pay it back, the same amount of time they estimated her electric usage.
“It was FOX 17 that drew it to our attention,” said Judy Palnau, the spokeswoman for Michigan Public Service Commission.
A few months ago FOX 17 brought the high bills to the Public Service Commission, which also noticed a spike in estimated readings and launched an internal investigation into Consumers Energy.
“This is not the first time this has happened over the years so we want to keep an eye on it,” said Palnau.
Palnau said that 6,000 customers are on the extreme side of the estimations. Consumers Energy told FOX 17 that they remain in communication with the Public Service Commission and plan to increase the rate of smart meters being installed every month.
They want to start their installations with the areas where there are the highest estimated reads. Consumers Energy has installed more than 750,000 upgraded electric meters and is on schedule to install a total of 1.8 million meters by the end of 2017.
Consumers Energy said the upgraded meters will eliminate the need for estimated readings. They claim the estimated reads occur when the meter cannot be accessed because of threats of violence against employees, aggressive dogs, or extreme weather.
"I don't feel like we should be responsible for having to figure out what we owe you [Consumers Energy]” said Armstrong.
Armstrong adds that her husband is always home because he is retired, so if they needed access to her house they could have knocked on the door. Armstrong now has a smart meter, so she is hoping that changes her irregular bills. However, she is still responsible for the $3,000 they tacked on to her bill.
Consumers Energy changed her rate to $88 instead of $438 additional to each bill.
Lisa
They did this to me…$1200.00 Bill… I spoke to 8 different people…. They were worthless… They so conveniently accepted monthly payments.. Bitches.
mac
Lisa, I would have told them they have 48 hours to get someone over there to get an ACTUAL meter reading. And if they cut you off, you would sue for 1,000 a day in damages.
AliciaMOsborne
Beth
I live in Holly ,Mi and we received a call stating that we would be getting a upgraded meter this week. Last month my bills took a jump, thankfully it wasnt as large as the one in this story.
NO PC FOR ME
Obama: My Plan Makes Electricity Rates Skyrocket
Lis Bokt
They did this to our business. We got charged an extra $48,000. I’m not sure how anybody can be prepared to absorb that.
Deborah
Ours wasn’t as high as some ($800). My husband is on SSI and they wouldn’t let us make payments. This set us back on all our other bills.
Lindie
I have a smart meter and they have done an actual reading once actually last month in 13 months. I have called it in monthly since they tried to hit me with a bill 3 times my normal bill and was being overcharged by almost $800 since the spring when I caught it. That isn’t counting what they got me for since the meter was changed. They still have to go by to scan a smart meter. They have a recjet going with not having top at for the meter readers and ripping us off.
Bob
Are these people so dumb they can read their bill. It says weather the bill was estimated or actual.
Ryan
Before you attack people, Bob, you should probably read the article in totality. The issue isn’t an estimated bill versus an actual bill, it is the aggregate effect of months or years of estimated bills resulting a large balance that is dropped on a single bill. Learn to read. Dick.
Bethany
My friend and I both called and complained,, since both of us have got the smart meters our bills have doubled. We call and ask why and they can’t give us a reason and don’t want to help us solve the problem so we can pay our bills!! So frustrating glad it’s being investigated.
Katie Jones
We were able to get through once. We were told it was due to an appliance, or an outlet in our house is shorting out. Our bill went from 96 to 500 a few months back, and magically is back to 120 this month. We did not make any changes or repairs bc nothing is wrong.
Rebecca rosenberger
I would like to be contacted my landlord and I both have been contacting consumers energy for almost 2 years about my high bills have had two electricians here and finally got them to put a new meter on and nothing has changed my electric bills r so high for the little house I live in they r higher than what my parents pay for theirs and they have a 100 acer farm Thank u
Tom Brady
Michigan Public Service commission is about as worthless as consumers they work together to create this type of behavior. I have several emails to tell that. This is why I hate the whole State of Michigan nothing but selfish people. Oh and my bill is up to $3600.00 and we have a privacy fence and it was locked consumers jumped it just to shutoff our power but mind you our son has a note from his doctor advising Consumers that They can to never shutoff our power due to his breathing machine. But they did anyway
mac
I think she should pay her ‘estimated” bill with Estimated money (from a monopoly game) or write them a check from an estimated bank that has an estimated interest rate of 30 percent then sue Consumers energy for an estimated 400 percent x the damages they are imposing on her.
Ashley Fessler
This happened to me too! Our normal $80-$100 monthly bill jumped to almost $600 in September! We (were) on automatic payments, so this amount was debited directly before I even knew there was an issue. I checked every bill for the past 12 months and every reading was an “actual” reading (including September’s reading) except one from February. Unbelievable! We had to wait for them to “investigate” the issue, which ended up being a data entry mistake, then wait for them to mail a check for the discrepant amount – over $500! This is simply unacceptable!
Lisa
These pricks are gouging us. I was making monthly payments of 100$ and they still cut me off. Then I had to pay 50$ for them to reconnect and all they had to do was push a button, is a smart meter so no one had to come to my home. Now they are charging me a 65$ “security deposit”. They are crooks.
Natalie Browning
It’s about time someone is doing something about this my husband and I have been struggling and fighting with Consumers for at least 2-3 years cause they keep doing the same thing to us as far as estimating our read. And it’s a real struggle to keep paying these high bills and they always refuse to help and no one can ever answer why it’s happening they just wanna place blame somewhere else.
imjenjen
What happened to all the Wind Turbine’s that were supposed to help decrease our bills, or the installation of the smart meter’s that were also to cut costs, how about all the staff they no longer needed to keep employed because these smart readers do not need to have an actual person come to your home to read it, document it & report it to their offices, Consumers paying gas & millage for the employees that remained employed, the savings on medical, 401K Match, paid vacation & sick days quickly add up to a lot of money alone!! I have yet to hear of anyone seeing their bill’s decrease due to these great new restructures!! Sick & tired of being told this will benefit “The People” yet… it only seems to line the pockets of those who keep getting away with Lies, theft and scamming the american people!!
Jessica scott
They did this to me. I got a bill for$ 3000.00 thry shut off my power and they made me pay every penny. Consumers energy is such a scam they can do anything they want because they are the only power option.
Jesse Pahman
I strongly recommend anyone going through this contact the Michigan Public Service Commission mentioned in this article. I’m going through issues myself just today where they cut off our power and claim they made multiple attempts to contact us first, which they haven’t done. Now, because this isn’t the first time they have done this, I am considered a high risk customer and had to pay a $250 security deposit that I will “get back” after 12 months of continuous payments without another shutoff. I contacted the Michigan Public Service Commission and they are looking into it, they did put me on the phone with a representative from Consumer’s who was actually helpful and polite and my power has been restored. What is most frustrating for me is when I loose my power I also loose all my running water since I’m on a well. My wife works a third shift job, I am a medically retired/disabled combat veteran and we have 4 kids; I can manage without power if I have to, but without running water? NO.
Brittney
I am a victim of this, I am still paying off my bill from 2 years ago 300$ a month which is very hard to afford! This does need to be investigated and something needs to be done!
not rocket science
two years in a row I had over $1200 each for one month bill as did my neighbor across the street. Funny both times it was in the spring…. march…. they said it was catch up as bills were est. funny I call my bill in every month. I think they should have to repay the people they have over charged. I complained and got no where…even the “help” places said you can’t fight consumers.
koss
years and years ago i had an apartment. The complex calls and sets up your electricity. (they are supposed to shut it off too when you move out) My first bill came. It was more then the electric bill in a 2 bedroom rental house where we had 4 hot showers daily, at least one meal, and one load of laundry every day. I call them and tell them exactly that and they told me they went on the reading submitted by the complex. I went to the rental office. They are telling me they never sent them a meter read. It got to the point of a shut off notice so i paid it and ate the loss. (working minimum wage job it was a hard hit) The rest of my lease, every bill was 30-50 bucks. (it was only a studio apartment. the first bill was just under 300 bucks) So i move and get my final bill. It was an estimated bill. It was nearly identical to that first bill being nearly 300 bucks. NOTHING had changed. Even the operator found that weird. I also found out the complex hadnt called to take it out of my name so the operator did it for me. I never paid that final bill. I refused to pay the final bill….they wouldnt give me a final bill with an actual meter read. I have zero faith in utility companies after this. NEVER let your apartment complex set up OR shut off your electric.
Steven Wheeler
This is L HAPPENING. PLEASE HELPPPPP. Consumers said there was an error for 6 to 7 months and our bill is up over $2000.00 now!!!!!! Please contact me via email for my contact info