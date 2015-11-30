Viral video shows cars ‘levitating’ at intersection in China — here’s what happened

Posted 1:57 PM, November 30, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Video that emerged out of China last week appearing to show cars mysteriously being lifted up by an unseen force prompted speculation on the Internet.

Camera surveillance footage showed three cars at a busy intersection in Xingtai, Hebei lifting up in the air for few seconds, bouncing like ragdolls and then falling back to the ground, one car landing on its side. Surprised bystanders begin running away.

Thousands shared the video of the seemingly gravity-defying accident.

But the answer, it turns out, is much more pedestrian. A fallen cable wire had gotten tangled up in the street cleaner vehicle visible to the right side of the screen, creating a tripwire.

“I was driving slowly straight ahead,” a driver of the van told CCTV. “All of a sudden, I was lifted up. The street cleaner car snagged on the wire. The wire just so happened to be underneath our car and it sent us flying.”

Nobody was injured in the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s