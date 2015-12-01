“I was speechless:” Man charged with felony for passing out jury rights fliers in front of courthouse

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A Mecosta man is charged with a felony for obstruction of justice and misdemeanor of tampering with a jury for passing out fliers about jury nullification rights on the sidewalk of the Mecosta County courthouse.
Keith Wood, 39, faces these charges after handing out about 50 fliers on Nov. 24, which the Fully Informed Jury Association wrote, that describe juror rights that are typically not given by judges during jury instructions before a trial.
Wood's Attorney Dave Kallman told FOX 17 the charges are "outrageous," especially after Wood posted bond set at $150,000 last Tuesday. Obstruction of justice is a five-year felony with up to $10,000 in fines, and attempting to influence jurors is a one-year misdemeanor with fines up to $1,000.
Wood told FOX 17 he was speechless.
“When he (the Judge) told me the bond, again I was speechless," said Wood. "$150,000 bond for handing out a piece of paper on a public sidewalk? Speechless.”
Wood said he charged $15,000 to his credit card to post bond. Kallman said he will fight for all of Wood's bond to be returned, and called these charges an attack on free speech.
“It’s just a blatant illegal improper use of government power to squelch a person’s Constitutional rights of free speech, that’s what this is,” said Kallman.
"There has to be push-back, and judges and prosecutors and people need to know: you cannot squelch people’s free speech rights and get away with it."
Wood said he was motivated to educate the public on jury rights knowing of an upcoming Mecosta County trial.
"It's not illegal to fully inform jurors, it's just that judges don't do it anymore, " said Wood.
"To me, I just feel like the justice system would be much better off, and we the people would be much better off if jurors were fully informed again."
The pamphlets Wood handed out specifically discuss jurors' right to vote their conscience, also known as jury nullification of law. Jury nullification occurs when a jury acquits a defendant, despite evidence, because they either believe the law is immoral or wrongfully applied.
However, since the late 1800's many judges have omitted jury nullification from their jury instructions, though Kallman said it is implied.
“It’s implied, it’s not overt," said Kallman. "This is more overt, and I understand why the judge doesn’t like it okay, but isn’t that part of free speech? You allow speech you don’t like."
Kallman said this is a violation of Constitutional rights including freedom of speech.
“It’s free speech for goodness sake,” said Kallman. “The Judge directly ordered him to be arrested for jury tampering, for tampering with a jury that didn’t exist, now wrap your head around that.”
Back on Nov. 24, Wood said the magistrate, then other court personnel and deputy, came outside three times, asking him to come into the courthouse because the judge wanted to speak with him. Wood said the third time personnel came outside a deputy threatened to call Big Rapids Police to arrest him. At that point, Wood went inside to speak with the judge, but was told he was not being detained.
“She (courthouse personnel) wasn’t being rough but she was kind of corralling me and she was touching my jacket, and so I asked her again, I said, “Am I being detained?” And she goes, ‘No,’” described Wood.
“Judge Jaklevic came out of his chambers, he looked at me, he looked down the hall, I didn’t know who he was looking at, and then he looked back towards me and the deputy and he said, ‘Arrest him for jury tampering,'" said Wood.
FOX 17 called the office of Mecosta County District Judge Peter Jaklevic, also the former county prosecutor; his office declined comment. FOX 17 also called the Mecosta County Prosecutor's Office, and has yet to hear back.
Wood refused to take a plea deal Tuesday morning and his preliminary hearing is set for next Tuesday. He and Kallman want his charges dropped and are deciding whether to pursue a federal lawsuit.
"I truly believe in my heart of hearts I didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t break the law, so they need to drop all of the charges against me," said Wood.
Stay with FOX 17 for this developing case.
138 comments
Roman Paine
It has always been a right, even before the founding of the nation. The Quakers are responsible for this when they left England and founded Pennsylvania and Penn State . This is the most important issue in law today. All Statutory laws are a direct violation of the common law which has stood since 1215 ad when the Magna Carta was signed by King John.
Its a boy
US govt is corrupt and illegally acting on almost everything. Stop funding them with your taxes.
vancarney
When people are allowed to think or speak freely the terrorists win.
Freedom is thinking and believing in what the bible says and what the government tells you to.
— The sentiment of the average willfully ignorant American
LJ Kearny (@lj_kearny)
I believe you mean “aren’t”
LJ Kearny (@lj_kearny)
Disregard. Long day.
Almostacowboy
Quite a stretch, linking Christians to statists.
OBTW, your bias is showing.
Alan Wakefield
The ones who should be arrested are the cops and judge who arrested the man for informing the jury of their “Right to determine the law as well as the facts.” Obstruction of Justice?” The ones obstructing justice are the ones who are trying to keep the jurors IGNORANT! How is justice remotely possible in an atmosphere of ABYSMAL IGNORANCE? IT IS NOT POSSIBLE!! Unless jurors are fully cognizant of their RESPONSIBILITY and RIGHT to judge the law as well as the facts, true justice is impossible.
Sovereign Mary
Since when can you not stand on a public sidewalk in front of a court house and practice your 1st Amendment right to pass out informative fliers?
It is the Mecosta County District Judge Peter Jaklevic who should be made to remove his judicial robes since he has sworn a sacred oath to honor and uphold the U.S. Constitution and has now blatantly violated that sacred contract.
Ryan
What sort of contact information is there afor someone to speak out about this? If I call the court and give them my opinion, I’m now afraid that this could be seen as “tampering” or “obstruction”. Speechless, indeed. this is chilling speech of others out of faer. I do not want to let this stand. I wonder if we should all go to the same sidewalk and hand out the fliers in support?
Debi
Hang that freak of a judge.
Marcus Clark
Judge Jaklevic needs to be permanently removed from the bench. He has no business being a judge.
AntiLieGuy
Bill Kohler
Oh dear: advising jurors they should/have the right to reject the judge’s instructions on the law is in fact tampering with a jury. open and shut case.
Oneifbyland
You are ignorant of the truth. You should put down the cool-aid and read the law.
wayne
absolutely true
m
LOCK THAT JUDGE UP. Because it’s not justice, IT’S JUST US!
Adrian Crane
This website really sucks. They try to cram so much spam down your throat that you can’t really read the article for all the lack of control while your computer tries to digest all the downloads and streaming videos.
Charles Dykgraaf
Also would freedom of press uphold too. that is in the constiustion as well