Live – President Trump and King Abdullah of Jordan, joint news conference

Priority Health offering Holistic Health Insurance Plan

Posted 4:55 PM, December 4, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Priority Health is now offering the first Holistic Health Insurance Plan in Michigan.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments

  • Pingback: Priority Health offering Holistic Health Insurance PlanWarrior Storms | Warrior Storms
  • Pingback: Priority Health offering Holistic Health Insurance PlanViral Stormer | Viral Stormer
  • Fidel Sarcastro

    Oh sure…cover what is popular but what has NO SCIENTIFIC MERIT whatsoever, but don’t cover legitimate and scientifically accepted medical treatments like Viagra. Very helpful, PH. Way to keep those medical costs down. Yeah, uh-huh.

    Reply
  • Gwen

    Priority Health has gone nuts ever since Kim Horn left. This is just the latest bit of impulsivity that seems to be driving this formerly great company these days. Covering things like acupuncture and holistic medicine, things which have dubious medical benefits at best, and NOT covering medical treatments/medications with substantial individual and social benefits simply because they are expensive is not just irresponsible, but self-defeating. Holistic treatments encourage behaviors which have been shown to increase hospitalization rates, lead to more serious medical issues, and thereby drive up medical expenditures for both the individuals and the insurance companies. This decision is so backwards it is almost laughable! Meanwhile, they refuse to cover simple (but expensive) medications that often keep individuals engaging in healthy lifestyles rather than allowing them to fall into lifestyles that lead inevitably to higher medical costs.

    Where is the responsible leadership at Priority Health?

    Reply