Bill narrows sex offender exclusion zones after court ruling

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge’s ruling that struck down parts of Michigan’s sex offender registry law is prompting lawmakers to respond with legislation that reinstates and clarifies unconstitutional provisions, including rules that keep offenders away from schools.

The Senate approved the bill this week, and the House will consider it next year.

The legislation would remove some reporting requirements for the 42,000 offenders on the country’s fourth-biggest sex offender list. It also would narrow a prohibition against loitering within 1,000 feet of school property to 300 feet and provide exceptions for offenders who have a child in school.

In March, U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland declared portions of the law unconstitutional in a lawsuit filed by six people who are on the registry for life.

