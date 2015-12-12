× Late rally comes up short as GVSU falls in D-II semifinals

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Grand Valley State’s potentially-game-tying two-point conversion with 54 seconds left fell incomplete as the Lakers’ season ended on Saturday with a 34-32 loss to undefeated Shepherd in the NCAA Division II Semifinals.

Bart Williams hit Urston Smith for a 29-yard touchdown on GVSU’s opening drive in the third, then saw Marquez Gollman recover and return a Shepherd fumble on the ensuing Rams possession to put the Lakers up 17-14.

Shepherd (13-0) then scored on a run, pass, and a pick-six of Williams to take a 34-19 lead in the fourth.

Williams found Terrell Dorsey for a three-yard touchdown with 4:38 left to make it a one-possession game, then found Matt Williams for a 35-yard score with less than a minute left — but his pass to Smith on the conversion fell incomplete in front of the receiver.

Grand Valley State ends the season with a 12-3 record. It’s the second time in three seasons their campaign has ended in the national semifinals.