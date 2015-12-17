Sell your crafts at A Touch of Art & Crafts

A Touch of Art and Crafts
3144 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Jackie Green finds out how it works to use space in the store to sell your stuff.
43.019287 -85.634757
A Touch of Art and Crafts
3144 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Jackie Green finds out how it works to use space in the store to sell your stuff.
1 Comment
Kris
I really like the idea of teaming up with a local business to sell your arts and crafts. What a great way to get local exposure without the high costs of trying to operate your own, independent store front! Thanks Fox 17 ❤