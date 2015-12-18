FBI arrests man in theft of $500K from Detroit armored truck

Posted 11:26 AM, December 18, 2015, by
DETROIT (AP) — A man has been arrested in the theft of $500,000 from an armored truck outside a casino in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood.

The man was arrested Thursday afternoon by the FBI at a home near Linwood. He has not yet been arraigned in the case.

Investigators allege the man dressed as a security guard and stole several bags of money from the back of an armored truck while it was parked outside the Greektown Casino on Nov. 28.

Police say the man didn’t use a weapon or threaten anyone.

Greektown Casino spokeswoman Gayle Joseph tells the Detroit Free Press that the stolen money didn’t belong to the casino

