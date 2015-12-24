Pedestrian struck twice on Montcalm Co. road

Posted 12:20 PM, December 24, 2015, by , Updated at 12:27PM, December 24, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Coral, Michigan man is in critical condition after being hit by two cars Wednesday night.

The Montcalm County Sheriff reports that Daniel Rizor, 48, was bent over a bicycle on Bailey Road at about 10:30pm Wednesday when a 21-year-old woman from Pierson hit him in a 2003 Saturn Ion.  The driver told deputies she saw something in the road and tried to avoid Rizor, but could not.  She then went to a nearby home to call police.

While she was at the home, another vehicle, a 2011 Ford Edge driven by a 41-year-old Gowen woman swerved to avoid the bicycle and didn’t see Rizor.  She hit him as well.  She also called police after the collision.

Rizor was taken to Spectrum Health with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Deputies say neither woman was drinking and both were wearing seatbelts.  The crash remains under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s