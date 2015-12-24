× Pedestrian struck twice on Montcalm Co. road

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Coral, Michigan man is in critical condition after being hit by two cars Wednesday night.

The Montcalm County Sheriff reports that Daniel Rizor, 48, was bent over a bicycle on Bailey Road at about 10:30pm Wednesday when a 21-year-old woman from Pierson hit him in a 2003 Saturn Ion. The driver told deputies she saw something in the road and tried to avoid Rizor, but could not. She then went to a nearby home to call police.

While she was at the home, another vehicle, a 2011 Ford Edge driven by a 41-year-old Gowen woman swerved to avoid the bicycle and didn’t see Rizor. She hit him as well. She also called police after the collision.

Rizor was taken to Spectrum Health with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Deputies say neither woman was drinking and both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.