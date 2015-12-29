Donald Trump says criticism of Bill Clinton is fair

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Hillary Clinton by reviving memories of her husband’s affair with a White House intern and his turbulent interaction with black voters during South Carolina’s 2008 primary.

Trump’s comments come days before the former president is set to campaign in New Hampshire to support his wife’s 2016 White House bid.

The real estate mogul’s latest criticism of the Clintons could benefit both sides as they seek to energize voters leading into the first voting rounds. But some observers warn that they also pose long-term risks for the eventual Republican nominee.

Bill Clinton remains one of the country’s most popular political figures, and Hillary Clinton has benefited in the past when she has been perceived to have been unfairly attacked by men.