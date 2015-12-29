Donald Trump says criticism of Bill Clinton is fair

Posted 6:43 PM, December 29, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Hillary Clinton by reviving memories of her husband’s affair with a White House intern and his turbulent interaction with black voters during South Carolina’s 2008 primary.

Trump’s comments come days before the former president is set to campaign in New Hampshire to support his wife’s 2016 White House bid.

The real estate mogul’s latest criticism of the Clintons could benefit both sides as they seek to energize voters leading into the first voting rounds. But some observers warn that they also pose long-term risks for the eventual Republican nominee.

Bill Clinton remains one of the country’s most popular political figures, and Hillary Clinton has benefited in the past when she has been perceived to have been unfairly attacked by men.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments