Fire destroys home, kills family dog

Posted 8:24 AM, January 3, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland family lost their home in a fire Sunday morning.

Fire officials said the fire began after 4 a.m. on East 16th Street.  The family was trapped inside the home on the second floor, but Holland Police said everyone in the home escaped.

None of the family members were injured, but their dog did not survive the fire.

Officials say the house had significant damage and they are calling the home a total loss.

16th Street between Fairbanks and Lincoln Avenue was closed temporarily.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s