Fire destroys home, kills family dog

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland family lost their home in a fire Sunday morning.

Fire officials said the fire began after 4 a.m. on East 16th Street. The family was trapped inside the home on the second floor, but Holland Police said everyone in the home escaped.

None of the family members were injured, but their dog did not survive the fire.

Officials say the house had significant damage and they are calling the home a total loss.

16th Street between Fairbanks and Lincoln Avenue was closed temporarily.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.