Man killed in crash was watching porn while driving: Report

DETROIT, Mich. — A man who died in a weekend crash was watching pornography while he was driving, Michigan State Police tell FOX 2 in Detroit.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a ramp from M-10 to southbound I-75, according to FOX 2.

Police told FOX 2 on Tuesday that the 58-year-old man was watching porn and masturbating prior to the one-car crash.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected through the sunroof, FOX 2 reports. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.