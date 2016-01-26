Man killed in crash was watching porn while driving: Report
DETROIT, Mich. — A man who died in a weekend crash was watching pornography while he was driving, Michigan State Police tell FOX 2 in Detroit.
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a ramp from M-10 to southbound I-75, according to FOX 2.
Police told FOX 2 on Tuesday that the 58-year-old man was watching porn and masturbating prior to the one-car crash.
The man was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected through the sunroof, FOX 2 reports. He died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
NO PC FOR ME
So, the cause of death was car-jacking?
Shiloh's Mom
HAHA – Sounds like it! Wow, if anybody deserved what happened to him, this guy did. If this was a young and stupid kid, I’d feel bad, but this is a grown-ass man who should know better. What a complete idiot.
lambutts
I thought most cars today had automatic transmissions, not stick shifts.
Bob
It’s got to be hard to to masturbate while wearing a seat belt. Where is Ralph Natter, it’s time for a recall. If the guy was black maybe the NAACP can get involved.
Kevin Rahe
Pornography leads to a quick death of the soul, but damage and death it does to the body as well usually take much longer than it did for this man. May God have mercy on him.
AZ Guy
OK, I know someone else has said this but: he came and went at the same time?
tn
There was no happy ending..
mike
Nice he crashed and the cops gotta put this all over the fkn internet to embarrass him in front of his fam ect…..total disrespect!!!give his fam a break …….im sure there greiving enough!!
no smith
I Think the nesw shold be boyfotted for putting this story on, this man has Family and Prolly children, Have you ever heard of over doing it on details, I will never be watching your channel again I am Sickened be Fox News