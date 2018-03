Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich - This spring, West Michigan is hosting its first Congenital Heart Walk in Kalamazoo.

It's an event to raise money for not one, but two organizations, the Children's Heart Foundation and the Adult Congenital Heart Association.

The walk is happening May 21, 2016 at Flesher Field in Kalamazoo.

Start getting your team ready and register here!