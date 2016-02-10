Rockford woman dies in crash in Ionia County

Posted 3:05 PM, February 10, 2016, by , Updated at 03:12PM, February 10, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An elderly Rockford woman is dead after an early morning head-on crash in Ionia County.

The crash happened at about 6:30am at M-66 and Peck Lake Road.

Michigan State Police say that Nancy Brogan, 81, from Rockford, was  driving southbound when she crossed the centerline and hit a northbound vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Portland woman.  Brogan was pronounced dead after being taken to Ionia Sparrow Hospital.  The Portland woman was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.  Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, but police are investigating whether or not road conditions or a medical condition could have been factors.  Brogan was not wearing a seat belt.

